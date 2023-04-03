Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo praises players despite goalless draw with Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo has commended his players following their draw against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The Phobians, who were looking for their second consecutive win, failed to convert several chances in the matchday 25 encounter at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Despite their inability to find the back of the net, Ocloo was pleased with the effort put in by his team.

"My players played well, we were determined to get all the three points but their goalkeeper made some wonderful saves," he said in an interview with StarTimes after the game.

He further added that the team will go back to the drawing board to plan for their next game. Hearts of Oak will host Nsoatreman FC in the matchday 26 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 6:00 pm GMT.

Hearts of Oak currently sit at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with 46 points, three points ahead of second-placed Asante Kotoko, who have played a game less.