Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo proud of players after King Faisal stalemate

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo expressed pride in his players following their 0-0 draw with King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

Ocloo was pleased with the team's performance on the night, even though they did not win to close in on the top spot.

Hearts of Oak are now four points behind Aduana Stars, who defeated Kotoku Royals in Dormaa earlier on Thursday.

Ocloo led the team in the absence of Slavko Matic, who was excused by the club to travel to his native Serbia for family reasons.

“Kudos to my boys, I’m so proud of them. They played their heart out but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t get the desired results” he said.

Matic is back, which means Ocloo will return to his normal role after serving as a stop-gap coach in the previous two games.

Hearts of Oak defeated Tamale City before drawing with King Faisal under Ocloo.