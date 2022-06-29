Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Hearts of Oak assistant coach picks Kotoko star Mbella Etouga as his player of the season

Published on: 29 June 2022
Hearts of Oak assistant coach picks Kotoko star Mbella Etouga as his player of the season

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Mohammed Hamza Obeng has named Asante Kotoko's Franck Mbella as his best player of the season over Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Obeng believes Barnieh was Hearts of Oak's best player because he was the Phobians’ top scorer in the league with eight and scored the game-winning goal in the FA Cup final against Bechem United, but Mbella was the best overall.

"Afriyie Barnie is the best player at Heats this season but in the league, I will say Mbella is my best," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"He really did well, a foreigner playing for a big team with much pressure and still manage to score those goals, definitely I will say he's the best."

The Cameroonian forward finished second in goals with 21, helping the Porcupine Warriors win the Ghana Premier League.

