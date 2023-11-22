Hearts of Oak assistant coach Rahim Bashiru applauds team's effort in hard-fought victory against Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak's assistant coach Rahim Bashiru acknowledged the challenging nature of their game against Accra Lions stating that Accra Lions "gave us a good game."

In a hard-fought encounter during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League match week 11, Hearts of Oak secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Accra Lions.

Hamza Issah opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak in the sixth minute, responding to a splendid cross from Salifu Ibrahim. Accra Lions countered with an equaliser just before the half-hour mark, with Abass Samari Salifu heading the ball past goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

The first half concluded with a 1-1 scoreline, setting the stage for a thrilling second half. In the dying moments of the game, Raphael Amponsah secured the victory for Hearts of Oak with a remarkable goal from a considerable distance.

Reflecting on the match, Rahim Bashiru expressed gratitude to the players for their exceptional performance. He recognized the formidable challenge posed by Accra Lions, especially with their young and talented players who can "juggle with the ball anytime they want."

"The feeling was so good. I have to give thanks to the players; they did so well. Playing a team like Accra Lions is not easy because they have young and talented players that can juggle with the ball anytime they want," Bashiru commented after the game.

"They really gave us a good game both in the first half and the later part of the second half," he added.