Hearts of Oak aware of Legon Cities threat despite demotion

Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that his team is well aware of the potential threat posed by already relegated Legon Cities in their upcoming match on Sunday.

Despite Legon Cities' demotion, Opare Addo believes they will be motivated to end their season on a high note.

Speaking to Peace FM, Opare Addo said, "God willing Sunday at the University of Ghana Stadium we are playing Legon Cities they are virtually eliminated from the competition but yet again it doesn't give you the bragging rights of strength to beat them."

He emphasised that Hearts of Oak will work hard to secure a win and protect the club's image.

Opare Addo noted that Legon Cities, having nothing to lose, will likely come prepared and motivated to make a good impact before the end of the season.

"They have already been relegated they don't have anything to lose they will come in prepared and motivated to make a good impact before they leave," he added.

The match between Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak will look to take on Legon Cities with caution and determination, aware of the potential threat their opponents pose.