Hearts of Oak beat Uncle T to progress to FA Cup round of 32

Holders Hearts of Oak are through to the last 32 of the FA Cup after coming from a goal down to beat Uncle T 3-1 in Pampram.

The Phobians conceded moments before half time as the lower-tier side went into the break with the advantage.

However, three minutes after the break, talisman Ibrahim Salifu whipped in a sweet freekick to fetch the Phobians the equalizer.

Coach Slavko Matic made his first substitution on the hour mark with forward Benjamin Yorke replacing Gideon Mensah.

Uncle T began to pile pressure on the topflight side, but Hearts of Oak took advantage from a quick counter attack, with Kwadwo Obeng Jnr pouncing to give the champions the lead.

With twenty minutes remaining, second half substitute, Yorke extended the lead with a brilliant finish.

Obeng Jnr was forced off after picking an injury late in the game, with Isaac Mensah replacing the lanky forward.

Hearts nearly made it 4-1 through Yaw Amankwa Baafi but the teen sensation missed from close range.

The Phobians will find out their next opponents in the round of 32 draw.