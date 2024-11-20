Hearts of Oak beating Kotoko to win the first-ever CAF Confederation Cup massive achievement – Prince Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has described winning the club’s first-ever CAF Confederation Cup as a monumental achievement, particularly given the fierce rivalry with Asante Kotoko.

Tagoe played a pivotal role in guiding Hearts of Oak to the Ghana Premier League title, scoring 18 league goals, and was instrumental in their success in Africa, securing the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak triumphed over their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup final on January 9, 2004, in Kumasi.

The match ended 1-1, and after a dramatic penalty shootout, Hearts of Oak won 9-8, claiming the first-ever CAF Confederation Cup title.

“Hearts and Kotoko have always been rivals, and making sure we brought the cup back from Kumasi was a massive achievement,” the former Ghana international told GhanaWeb.

“It was the first time, and I believe it will remain in the history books for a long time. Those are some of the most joyful moments I’ve had with Hearts,” he added.

Tagoe’s stellar performances in 2004 earned him a move to Europe, where he went on to play for clubs in Germany, Serbia, and Turkey.