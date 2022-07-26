Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Hearts of Oak begin pre-season training in preparation for the 2022/23 season

Published on: 26 July 2022
Hearts of Oak begin pre-season training in preparation for the 2022/23 season

Hearts of Oak began pre-season training on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

Except for those on national assignment with the Black Galaxies, all players were present for the first day of training.

The Phobians will hope to be in good shape before the season begins in September.

Despite failing to defend the Ghana Premier League title, Samuel Boadu and his team successfully defended the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians will face city rivals Accra Great Olympics in the Homowo Cup on August 7, Asante Kotoko in the Super Cup and then feature in GHALCA top six tournament.

Hearts will compete in three competitions: the Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup, and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more