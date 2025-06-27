Hearts of Oak begin talks to sign Eleven Wonders right-back Farouk Ameyaw

Hearts of Oak have opened negotiations with Techiman Eleven Wonders for the signing of highly-rated right-back Farouk Ameyaw.

The Phobians are keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, and Ameyaw has emerged as a top target.

Eleven Wonders have reportedly said yes to Hearts’ approach, with talks now progressing smoothly between both clubs.

Ameyaw, known for his pace, defensive awareness, and attacking support down the flank, impressed in the Division One League and is seen as a long-term solution for the right-back role at Hearts of Oak. The player is also believed to be excited by the opportunity to join one of Ghana’s most successful clubs.

With negotiations ongoing and both parties aligned on the transfer, the deal is considered on and could be finalised in the coming days, pending agreement on personal terms and medical checks.

This move marks another key step in Hearts’ rebuilding efforts under new head coach Didi Dramani, as the club continues to reshape its squad for a stronger push in the upcoming season.