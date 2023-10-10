Hearts of Oak begin talks with coaches amid poor start to season

Hearts of Oak are reportedly considering parting ways with their coach, Martin Koopman, due to the team's dismal performance at the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Dutch coach had overseen a successful pre-season campaign, during which the team secured significant victories and scored over 30 goals.

However, this pre-season success has failed to translate into the league, with Hearts of Oak managing only one win in four games.

Coach Koopman has come under scrutiny for his comments, including his assertion that the team lacks a capable striker and his criticism of Ramos Kashala's performance in their recent draw against Dreams FC. Despite Kashala Ramos being the club's top scorer with the only goal scored so far this season, Koopman's comments raised eyebrows.

Footballghana.com reports that the club's patience with Koopman is wearing thin, and they are contemplating his dismissal. Koopman had signed a one-year contract with the club in August, and the pressure on him has intensified.

The upcoming match against newly promoted Heart of Lions is seen as a critical juncture for Koopman's future with the team. Should Hearts of Oak deliver poor result in that game, it could spell the end of Koopman's tenure as coach of the club.