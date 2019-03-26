Hearts of Oak best professionally run club in Ghana- Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak head coach Kim Grant says his side is the most professionally run club in the country at the moment.

According to him the structures put in place under the erstwhile administration has increased the professional status of the club.

He acknowledged ex-Chief Executive Officer Mark Noonan for spearheading the process.

Kim Grant also indicated he is confident newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Frederick Moore will continue to with what Mark Noonan started.

“Hearts is the most professionally run club”, he told Oyerepa FM.

“We are putting structures in place, at the moment. Mr Noonan has left a great foundation and Mr Moore has come in to continue with that".

“He is going to do his own and at the technical side am over seeing everything and everybody is very happy", he added.

Kim Grant also revealed as part of measures to make the club a professional one that the team will beef up its technical team with a nutritionist. He also indicated that the Umbro kits will be arriving soon.