Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV visits training ground 

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV paid a visit to the team's training ground ahead of their final Premier League game of the season against Real Tamale United on Sunday.

The Phobians are winless in their last three games and may miss out on Top four should they lose this weekend at home.

Hearts of Oak still have a chance of lifting a title this season after losing out on the Premier League title to archrivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak play Bechem United in the final of the MTN FA Cup which will could see them participate in the CAF Confederation Cup should they win.

Togbe Afede together with his partners visited the team's training to motivate the players ahead of their final two games of the season.