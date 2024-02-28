GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak board dissolved ahead of next month's AGM

Published on: 28 February 2024
Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have dissolution of its board of directors, a statement on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 disclosed.

Personalities like Frank Nelson, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Alhaji Akanbi Brimah and Vincent Odotei Sowah have been dismissed.

The move by Board Chairman Togbe Afede comes ahead of the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) next month.

Last week, a group of supporters demonstrated against the owner calling for changes at the top of the club’s hierarchy.

The club appointed Delali Anku-Adiamah as their new Managing Director this February.

Hearts of Oak have been inconsistent on the local scene ever since winning the league and Cup double in 2021.

