Hearts of Oak Board engages stakeholders in productive meeting

The Board of Directors of Hearts of Oak recently convened a significant meeting with key stakeholders of the club to provide comprehensive updates on the current developments within the organization.

During the session, Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, alongside other esteemed Board members including Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, addressed the stakeholders. They shed light on the crucial strategic direction that the club is taking and covered a spectrum of topics including player recruitment, the Pobiman Sports Academy, the construction progress of the new office building (Phobia House), the latest updates on the technical team, and the status of various affiliated teams such as Auroras, Royal Oaks, and Oaks FC.

In a collective effort to encourage unity and togetherness among the stakeholders, the Board emphasized the importance of supporting the positive initiatives introduced by the club. These initiatives are poised to serve as catalysts for achieving local and continental success, ultimately enhancing the reputation and standing of Hearts of Oak.

The Board took the opportunity to advise stakeholders against the dissemination of negative information about the club. This advice was offered in order to safeguard the reputation and brand image of Hearts of Oak.

The interactive meeting enabled stakeholders to share their viewpoints, seek clarification on pertinent matters, and express any concerns they had. Esteemed figures such as former CEO Nii Ayibonte, NCC Chairman Elvis Herman Hesse, and AHOOOPA Chairman Evans Ayeequye each took their turn to extend gratitude to the Board. They appreciated the Board's proactive approach to updating the Phobian community on current affairs and uniting them for the shared goal of preparing for the upcoming football season.

Elvis Herman Hesse, representing all Phobians, conveyed their deep appreciation to the Board and vowed to collaborate harmoniously to support the club's endeavours. He stated, "We are most grateful for the opportunity presented to us to meet with the Board and receive firsthand updates on the club. Our promise is to fully support the Board's initiatives, working collectively to achieve our common objectives for the club's overall benefit."

The meeting serves as a positive step towards fostering unity and collective commitment as Hearts of Oak gears up for the challenges and opportunities of the approaching football season.