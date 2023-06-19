Hearts of Oak board establishes investigative committee to probe allegations of player bribery

An investigative committee, established by the Board of Directors of Hearts of Oak, is poised to launch an inquiry into allegations of bribery involving certain players during the recently concluded season.

Several players from Hearts of Oak have been accused of partaking in a manipulated match during the previous season, prompting the Board of Directors to form a committee tasked with investigating the veracity of these claims.

According to sources, the meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday on the 14th floor of the World Trade Centre in Accra.

The committee will summon both witnesses and suspects to provide their testimony before them.

Hearts of Oak endured a disappointing season, finishing in 12th place with 46 points, leading to dissatisfaction among team members and supporters due to the team's underwhelming performance.

The committee comprises two Board Members, namely Justice Ivy Heward Mills and Dr Nyaho Tama, along with a senior official from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and two legal professionals.

The committee's primary objective is to thoroughly investigate the allegations of bribery and ascertain the truth behind the claims. As a prominent football club, Hearts of Oak is committed to upholding the integrity of the game and ensuring fair play.

Hearts of Oak ended the season trophyless and had to rely on a draw in their last league game against Berekum Chelsea to avoid being relegated.