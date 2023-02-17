Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi denies involvement in Coach Samuel Boadu's sacking

Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi has denied in his involvement in the sacking of former coach Samuel Boadu.

Coach Samuel Boadu was sacked following the team's poor start to the 2022/23 football season.

Reports went rife that Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Odotei-Sowah masterminded Coach Samuel Boadu's exit from the club.

Reacting to the reports in his involvement in the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu, Alhaji Akambi said, “I don’t have any idea about the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu. It's never true that I Alhaji Brimah Moro Akambi is the one who sacked Samuel Boadu at Accra Hearts of Oak,” he said in an interview with Original FM.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Akambi says there is no interference in Technical decisions at Accra Hearts of Oak.

He notes that the decision to part ways with Daniel Kordie, Richard Attah, Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, and Junior Kaba was all taken by new head coach Slavko Matic.

He adds that gradually, things are shaping up for the club with the kind of impressive football the team is playing.

"Coach Matic decided he can't work with Daniel Kordie, Richard Attah, Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, and Junior Kaba due to his observation it's not the Accra Hearts of oak Board that takes such decisions,” Alhaji Akambi said.