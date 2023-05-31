Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi launches scathing attack on Ghanaian media

Alhaji Braimah Akambi, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, has launched a scathing attack on the Ghanaian media, blaming them for the current state of the club.

Akambi expressed his anger and accused the media of spreading false news about the club in a call to Onua 95.1 FM's afternoon sports show Sports Centre.

"The media are responsible for the bad state of Accra Hearts of Oak. They allow anybody to spew rubbish, lies, and unsubstantiated stories about the club on the airwaves," Akambi said.

He further threatened to take legal action against anybody who spoke ill of the club without any facts. "We will start taking action against anybody who sits on air to spew lies about the Accra Hearts of Oak," he stated.

Akambi's strong words highlight the frustration felt by the club's board as they grapple with a challenging season.

Hearts of Oak, who have had a disappointingly poor season by their standards, are set to finish the campaign without a trophy for the first time in three years.

They were eliminated in the early stages of the MTN FA Cup, and their recent performances suggest they may not even secure a fourth-place finish in the league.