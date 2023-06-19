Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akanbi blames players for poor season

Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akanbi has blamed the club's players, stating that the club's administration did everything possible to help the club thrive during a dreadful season for the capital club.

The Phobians escaped relegation on the final day of the just-ended Ghana Premier League having lost four consecutive games prior.

The team also missed out on defending the FA Cup title while suffering early exit from the CAF Confederations Cup.

Despite mounting fan dissatisfaction with board members Alhaji Akanbi and Vincent Odotei's job standards and quality, Akanbi has exonerated the two.

“Hearts of Oak’s problems are not because of me or Hon. Odotei because we did everything we had to do for the players. We never imagined we could lose 4-1 to Tamale City or the fashion under which we lost the game to Medeama in Accra,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

He promised fans better performances and structures next season.

“We are doing all that we need to do to ensure that never again would such a thing happen at Hearts of Oak,” he added.