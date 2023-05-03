Hearts of Oak board member applauds players despite inconsistency and defends misfiring striker

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi, has praised the performance of his team's players despite their inconsistent form this season.

Drawing comparisons to English Premier League side Chelsea, Akambi highlighted how even a team that spends millions on recruiting players can still struggle.

In an interview, Akambi said, "They (Hearts of Oak players) are doing well. Chelsea spent a lot of money to buy all the players in Europe and now see them."

Akambi also refused to blame misfiring striker Yassan Ouatching for his inability to score this season. Ouatching was recruited by Hearts of Oak to be their star striker this season, but he has failed to find the back of the net all season. Despite this, Akambi stood by the player, saying, "We don't throw our players under the bus."

Hearts of Oak fans will be disappointed with Ouatching's performances this season, as they had high hopes for the striker.

However, the club have reportedly decided to terminate his contract at the end of the 2022/23 football season due to his poor form.