Hearts of Oak board member defends recruitment amidst heavy defeat

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi, has dismissed allegations that the club's management failed to carry out proper recruitment during the off-season.

He firmly believes that every player at Hearts of Oak possesses the ability to start for any team in Ghana, thus refuting any claims of inadequate recruitment.

"Every player at Hearts of Oak will be a starter in any team in Ghana, so no one can blame us that we had a bad recruitment," said Alhaji Akambi confidently in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

His remarks came in the aftermath of Hearts of Oak's disappointing 5-1 defeat against Medeama SC on Sunday.

Following this loss, many critics argued that the Phobians lacked quality players to compete effectively. Alhaji Akambi, echoing the sentiments of a devoted Hearts of Oak fan, expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's performance. He emphasised that the players' displays were extremely poor and should be forgotten.

"I still can't believe it, and I couldn't believe it yesterday. As a board member, we have fulfilled all the requirements expected of us, and we continue to provide everything the team needs," Alhaji Akambi asserted. He further remarked that the players' performance was below par and not reflective of their usual playing style.

"To be honest with you, they did not play well," Alhaji Akambi concluded, highlighting his disappointment with the team's overall performance.

Despite the board member's insistence on the team's potential, the heavy defeat has sparked discussions regarding the need for improvement and potential changes within Hearts of Oak. The Phobians are out of the top four with three games to go.