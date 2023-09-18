Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe recounts using personal funds to buy fuel for club in the 1980s

Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has shared a heartwarming story of his dedication to the club back in the 1980s when he used his own money to purchase fuel for the team.

Dr Tamakloe has been an integral part of the Phobians' journey, having served the club in various capacities over the years.

He recounted how, upon his return to Ghana from abroad, he found that Hearts of Oak already had prominent figures managing the club, including HP Nyameteye, Tommy Thompson, Dr. Quarnor, Ambassador Osekre, and Alhaji Tijani. Despite this, he felt compelled to contribute to the club's welfare.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe's vivid memory was of an occasion when he was passing by the club's secretariat in Tudu, Accra, and was approached by one of the officials who informed him that they were waiting for the players. The team was scheduled to travel to Kumasi for a match against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on the same day.

He recounted the events, saying on Joy News, "We waited, and only 13 players showed up because officials had to send people to call these players from their various homes."

As the team waited for hours, the bus driver arrived and revealed there was no fuel in the bus. Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe then decided to contribute, using the money he had intended to spend on tilapia to purchase fuel for the bus.

"This became my first investment for the club, and finally, they travelled to Kumasi and managed a draw against Asante Kotoko," he added.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe has played a significant role in Ghanaian football, including serving as the Ghana Football Association chairman.