Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson assures fans of turnaround amid difficult start

Published on: 04 October 2023
Frank Nelson Nwokolo

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo has promised fans of the club to expect a reversal of their torrid start to the season.

The Phobians have collected three points from their first 3 games after succumbing to two narrow away losses to RTU on the opening day and to Bofoakwa last weekend.

Nwokolo has urged fans of the club to patient as there have new arrivals - - players, technical and coaching staff who need time to get things right. He is however, confident the team will return to winning ways in their next match.

He said on Accra-based Max FM: “Don’t be disturbed. You will see a new situation at Hearts of Oak. I will urge the fans to support the club because things will get better.

“We all have to be patient. I am sure we will have a change of situation in our next match.”

Hearts of Oak are at home to Dreams FC for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

