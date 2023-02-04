Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson confident team will challenge for league title with return of CHAN players 

Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson is confident the team can challenge for the league title following the return of its key players from the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Phobians lost four of its key players to the Black Galaxies team during the CHAN tournament.

The team has been inconsistent and depleted with Coach Slavko Matic struggling to raise a squad on match days.

According to Frank Nelson, the return of the players will help strengthen the squad in their bid to challenge the league title against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

“Very positive for us. It’s something that the technical committee will be looking forward to because the players will be rejoining their colleagues," he told Citi Sports.

"First of all I have to congratulate those who were holding the fort…but having said that, I believe that the players rejoining the team will make a lot of difference” he added.

Hearts of Oak drew goalless against Legon Cities in midweek and will travel to face Real Tamale United in week 16 at Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.