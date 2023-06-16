Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson praises club's infrastructure and optimistic about future

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson has expressed his admiration for the club's impressive infrastructure, particularly highlighting the state-of-the-art training facility at Pobiman.

Despite a disappointing 2022/23 season, Nelson believes that the Phobians have a promising future ahead of them.

Hearts of Oak failed to secure any trophies and narrowly avoided relegation from the Ghana Premier League with a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea on the final day.

The 12th-place finish was a stark contrast to their championship-winning performance just two seasons ago.

However, Nelson remains optimistic about the club's potential and pointed to the remarkable facilities at Pobiman as a testament to their progress. Speaking about the infrastructure, he said, "In facilities, we are doing very well. You go to Pobiman, it's like a one-stop shop because, with Pobiman, you have basketball and tennis courts, a swimming pool, hostel facilities, and natural and Astroturf pitches."

Furthermore, Nwokolo revealed that there are plans to further enhance the Pobiman facility by including an 80-bedroom hotel. He believes that such developments showcase the club's commitment to creating a comprehensive and modern environment for the players.

When asked about the future, Nwokolo expressed his confidence, stating, "So, if you ask me about the future, I will tell you the future is bright." Despite the recent setbacks, he remains positive about Hearts of Oak's ability to bounce back and regain their winning form in the seasons to come.

Nelson's praise for the club's infrastructure and his optimistic outlook provide hope for Hearts of Oak supporters, who eagerly anticipate a brighter future for their beloved team.