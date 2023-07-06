Hearts of Oak board member Sowah Odotei claims coaches' wives manage players

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has raised eyebrows with his claims, alleging that some of the wives of coaches who criticise him are involved in player management at the club.

The Politician made these assertions while addressing the recent allegations against him and his colleague Alhaji Akambi regarding the club's ongoing troubles.

In response to the accusations, Odotei vehemently denied any involvement in player recruitment at Hearts of Oak. Instead, he pointed the finger at the wives of the coaches, suggesting their active role in managing players within the team.

"These allegations are baseless and politically motivated," Odotei declared. "On record, I have never brought any player to Hearts of Oak. Some of the supporters who are very vocal have their own connections within Hearts of Oak. Furthermore, some of the coaches have their wives managing players in Hearts of Oak but have the audacity to come on air and talk about Odotei and Akambi."

Odotei implied that the accusations lacked substance and were driven by ulterior motives. He urged critics to scrutinize the claims more closely and gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation before making further judgments.

The claims made by Odotei come in the wake of Hearts of Oak's disappointing last campaign, where they failed to secure any silverware and narrowly avoided relegation with a final day draw.

They have been embroiled in controversies and internal struggles, leading to speculations and finger-pointing regarding the team's performance.

Hearts of Oak are currently in the market in search of a head coach. They came close to signing Annor Walker, but the former Samartex gaffer has made a return to Great Olympics.