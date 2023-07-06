Hearts of Oak board member Sowah Odotei denies engaging coach Annor Walker

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has revealed that former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker had approached him, pleading to become the head coach of the Phobians.

Walker was recently announced Great Olympics, marking a return to the club after quitting Samartex. The former Black Galaxies gaffer had been heavily linked with Hearts of Oak, and according to Odotei Walker had persistently contacted him in his bid to secure the vacant coaching position at Hearts of Oak.

However, Odotei Sowah expressed surprise at Walker's subsequent accusations against the club, alleging that they were attempting to recruit players before hiring a coach.

"When he (Annor Walker) called me this season expressing his desire to come to Hearts of Oak, I only responded out of respect for his age," Odotei Sowah explained.

"What is the logic in what Annor Walker is doing? He called me to express his interest in joining Hearts of Oak, and I asked him to send me his CV. However, he continued to pester me every single day. We never engaged him, we never discussed any contract. I have all the chat records, and if he dares me, I will make them public."

Odotei Sowah further criticised Walker's conduct from the previous season, stating, "He was fortunate that we even answered his call this season, considering his behaviour and how he embarrassed not just Hearts of Oak but also those who were lobbying for him."

Challenging Walker's claims, Odotei questioned his knowledge of the club's operations, saying, "Does he know what we are doing, that he is alleging we want to recruit players before appointing a coach? Does he know the players we are targeting, who recommended them, and who is leading the technical evaluation of the players?"

Hearts of Oak are working to restructure their team for the next season, after a disappointing last season.