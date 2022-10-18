Hearts of Oak board member Sowah Odotei predicts future success in Africa

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei says the club have laid a strong foundation for future success in Africa.

This comes after they were eliminated in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup after failing to beat Malian side AS Real Bamako.

Hearts of Oak lost the tie 3-1 on aggregate after being defeated 3-0 in Bamako and winning 1-0 in the second leg last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have won four domestic trophies in the last two seasons, but have failed in Africa, causing fan outrage and calls for some board members, including Sowah Odotei, to resign.

"We have laid down the foundation to help us achieve pre-eminence in Africa and we can assure them that," Sowah Odotei told Joy Sports.

"Those of us that are investing money and resources, we love the club just like the fans.

"We will achieve pre-eminence with the club with the foundations we have laid," he added.

Hearts of Oak are now focused on finding a new head coach whose job it will be to recover from their poor start and win the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.