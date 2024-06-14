Hearts of Oak board members don't understand football - Harry Zakour

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Harry Zakour has voiced concerns over the current board's football expertise.

In March 2024, Hearts of Oak introduced 10 new board members, all distinguished professionals, to manage the club's affairs.

However, their impact has been minimal as the team struggles this season.

Despite bringing in Ivorian coach Aboubakar Ouattara, the 2021 champions are in a precarious position, needing a win in their final match to ensure survival in the league.

Currently, Hearts of Oak sit in 15th place with 42 points and face Bechem United in a crucial final game.

Zakour, who led Hearts to multiple titles including the 2000 CAF Champions League, expressed his frustration to Asempa FM.

"Where the club is going now, they never in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th on the league," Zakour said.

"We are not against anybody who is running the club. Togbe is doing his best. He is doing all his 100 percent best, but he must have people to work with. If you look at the board, they do not understand football."