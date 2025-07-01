Hearts of Oak board vows to fully support new Coach Didi Dramani

The board of Hearts of Oak has pledged its full support to newly appointed head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Board member Akwasi Agyeman made this commitment at a press conference unveiling the team's new technical team, featuring Abdul Gazale as assistant head coach.

"You can have the assurance from me coming from the board and the Executive Chairman-Togbe Afede XIV-that the board is going to support you fully in the discharge of your duties. We want to create a winning mentality around the team," Agyeman stated.

Dramani, a veteran coach with two Ghana Premier League title wins under his belt from his time at Asante Kotoko, aims to establish a clear path "built on consistency and sustainability" at Hearts of Oak.

Dramani's first major test will be the President's Cup match against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on July 6.

The team's former head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has been reassigned as a special advisor to the Hearts board. With the board's backing, Dramani is poised to lead Hearts of Oak to new heights.