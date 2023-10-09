Hearts of Oak boss Martin Koopman launches scathing attack on his own player in astonishing angry rant

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman publicly slammed one of his own players, labelling Congolese Kashala Ramos as 'not a good striker' in an astonishing angry rant following his side's unflattering start to the 2023-23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Dutchman was left furious and substituted the Congolese striker as his side failed to win at home against their opponent.

The 60-year-old launched a bizarre attack on one of his own player- Kashala Ramos, claiming he was not good against the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

“We have no striker. I tell you again, we’ve got no striker. Issah [Kuka] has gone abroad, so we have no striker. I tell them every time, he told StarTimes

“Do you think Kashala was good when playing? No, he was not good. Hamza Issah is young; he is a fighter, and that was the next option."

Incidentally, it is the Congolese forward Ramos Kashala who has scored the side's only Premier League goal this season after they defeated Nsoatreman FC 1-0 in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The reaction of the coach could ruffle feathers within the group as the Ghanaian giants chase the Premier League title in three years.

The outburst from the gaffer could come back to haunt him after it has been widely criticised.

Hearts are just above the drop zone after amassing four points from four matches so far in the league.

The capital giants have scored just a goal in four games, losing twice and drawing once in the process.