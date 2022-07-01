Hearts of Oak boss Samuel Boadu praises defender Larry Sumaila

Despite not using the defender frequently, Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has described Larry Sumaila as a fantastic player.

He played 18 league games in the just-ended season, mostly as a substitute.

“Larry is a fantastic player. If you introduce a player into a game and you get a win, you will hardly change a winning team. I love Larry so much.

“The fact that he is not getting playing time doesn't mean he is not good. He is a very good player. Very hardworking,” Coach Samuel Boadu shared on Asempa FM in an interview on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Larry Sumaila will be hoping to play more for Hearts of Oak next season.

According to reports, the defender may seek a transfer away from the Phobians if he does not receive assurances that he will be given more playing time.