Hearts of Oak break camp for FIVE weeks after Special Competition eviction

Hearts of Oak have broken camp for five weeks after their elimination from the Special Competition and will return on 29 July, 2019.

The Phobians had their hopes of playing in Africa dashed last Sunday after a penalty shootout defeat to rivals Asante Kotoko.

That competition is to select a representative for the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.

Hearts also got knocked out of the Tier II Competition- which is to choose a winner for next season's CAF Confederation Cup-by lower division side Unistar Academy.

A statement on the club's Twitter handle read: ''Coach Kim Grant has granted his players a five-week break starting from Today, June 19th, 2019 and will resume training on Monday, July 29th, 2019.''