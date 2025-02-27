Hearts of Oak cannot even play in the final of the FA Cup - Ex-board member Barimah Atuahene

Former Hearts of Oak board member, Barimah Atuahene, has expressed his disappointment over the club's recent performance, stating that they "cannot even play in the final of the FA Cup".

This comment comes after Hearts of Oak suffered a shocking elimination from the MTN FA Cup, losing 4-3 on penalty shootouts to lower-tier side Golden Kick.

"The performance of Hearts of Oak is worrying. This is a club that used to win trophies, but they cannot even play in the final of the FA Cup," Atuahene said in an interview with Asempa FM.

He further lamented, "Hearts of Oak is now an ordinary club. They are so poor, and it is disappointing watching."

With their FA Cup dreams shattered, Hearts of Oak will now focus on the Ghana Premier League, which resumes on March 7. They currently sit 4th with 33 points after 19 games.