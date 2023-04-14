Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako nears injury comeback after resuming training

Hearts of Oak have been boosted by the return of captain Gladson Awako ahead of the final run of games in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced midfielder has been out for over a month after picking an injury while on international duty with the Black Galaxies.

Awako suffered the knock during Ghana's first game against Madagascar in Algeria and subsequently missed the rest of the tournament as the Black Galaxies reached the quarter-finals.

The former Ghana U20 player resumed full training on Thursday and could be named in the team for the GPL game against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

Another player also returning to the squad is Robert Sowah Adjetey, who has been out since February 19 after suffering an injury in the match against Aduana Stars.

The return of the duo is huge boost for David Ocloo with nine games remaining to end the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Ghana Premier League champions are five points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.