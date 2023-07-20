Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako quashes departure reports

Hearts of Oak skipper Gladson Awako has debunked the reports that he has mutually parted ways with the club as he is still under contract.

Media reports that emerged on Thursday morning suggested the experienced midfielder has cut ties with the Phobians by mutual termination, but he says otherwise.

"At the moment, I'm still a player of Hearts of Oak, I have 14-15 months left. We don't have a coach for now. A new coach might come with a new philosophy, but I'm happy to captain this great team," Awako told Akoma FM in an interview

The 32-year-old went ahead to assure Hearts fans of a great campaign in the upcoming season with a different team performance from him and his teammates.

"All I will say for now is that, I'm still Hearts Of Oak player, when the season start we the fans should expect different team performance, we will give out our best as we have been doing always to make the club great again."

Awako had a very difficult campaign in the past season, having been affected by a lot of injuries. He made only 12 appearances in the Ghana Premier League for Hearts.

The Phobians finished in the 12th position after the season with 46 points from 34 matches, scoring 32 goals and conceding 37 times in the process.