Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako reacts after humiliating defeat to Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako has expressed disappointment following his side's heavy defeat to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians were battered 5-1 at home following an abysmal performance from the team.

"No excuses as we’re all frustrated and disappointed with the result yesterday. We shall continue to push ourselves to restore the love and trust you have for us and the team especially," wrote the captain on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Derrick Fordjour opened the scoring for Medeama before Ibrahim Salifu levelled from the spot.

Ex-Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga then shot the Mauve and Yellow into the lead before Jonathan Sowah netted the first of his brace at the stoke of half time.

He added his second with five minutes remaining before Kwasi Donsu sealed victory.