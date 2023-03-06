GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako reacts to win against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko 

Published on: 06 March 2023
Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako congratulated his teammates following the team’s victory against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Phobians defeated The Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal to win the Ghana Premier League match day 20 fixture which also served as the 2023 President Cup.

Former WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom’s towering header won the game for Hearts of Oak in the second half.

Gladson Awako missed the game due to injury but was in the stands to support the team to victory.

Reacting to the team’s win in a post on his social media post, Awako said

“Back 2 Back President Cup Winners +3 points. Massive team performance from the guys yesterday. Fans were amazing once again

“UNTIL THE BONES ARE ROTTEN, we ain’t giving up. let’s keep believing @HeartsOfOakGH”.

 

 

 

