Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako ready to give his all to the club

Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako says he is committed to the club after inking a new deal.

Awako extended his stay at the club after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The former TP Mezembe star helped the Phobians to FA Cup success last season, and has been named permanent captain of the club.

“I am very committed to this club because it has helped me a lot and the only way I can reciprocate the gesture was to give my all under every situation so we can continue to make this great team proud, well projected and achieve greater laurels,” he said.

Awako is currently with the Black Galaxies team preparing ahead of the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner has also been named captain of the home-based national team.