Hearts of Oak celebrate 108th birthday today

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak are 108th today.

The former African champions are celebrating their 108th anniversary with a line up of activities, which begins today at the club's secretariat.

The 20 times Ghana Premier League champions will end the celebrations with a friendly encounter with a yet to be announced team.

Hearts of Oak are one time Africa Champions, winning the coveted CAF Champions League in the year 2000.

The Rainbow club were the first club to win the first CAF Confederation Cup after beating nemesis Asante Kotoko to the trophy in 2004.

The capital based club are ten times FA Cup champions, record holder of the title.

Currently coached by Kim Grant, the club has been preparing for the upcoming Ghana Premier League after reaching the semi finals of the NC Special Competition.