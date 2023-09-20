Hearts of Oak chairman Togbe Afede XIV appointed Director on World Trade Centres Association Board

Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XIV has added another feather to his cap with his appointment as a director on the board of the World Trade Centres Association.

Togbe Afede, who has been leading Hearts of Oak since acquiring a majority of the club's shares in 2011, continues to make strides in the business world.

The club celebrated his latest achievement, saying, "Another achievement from our selfless and inspiring Board Chairman. Congratulations on your appointment as a DIRECTOR on the board of the WORLD TRADE CENTRES ASSOCIATION. Hearts of Oak congratulates you, sir."

Togbe Afede has a long history of business leadership, having served as the executive chairman of World Trade Centre Accra and becoming a member of the board of directors of the World Trade Centre in 2015. He is the founder of SAS Finance Group Ltd, which includes Strategic African Securities Ltd, a stock brokerage and corporate finance advisory firm, as well as SAS Investment Management Ltd, an asset management firm.

In addition to his financial ventures, Togbe Afede is also involved in other industries. He founded Strategic Initiatives Ltd (SIL), a portfolio and private equity investment firm, and played a significant role in the establishment of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, Databank Financial Services, and Africa World Airlines Ltd.

Notably, Togbe Afede is a co-pilot of the Embraer 145 aircraft of Africa World Airlines, and he had the honour of piloting the first landing at Ho Airport in April 2021.