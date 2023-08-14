Hearts of Oak Chairman Togbe Afede XIV condemns negative fan attitude

Togbe Afede XIV, the Chairman and Majority Shareholder of Hearts of Oak has strongly criticised the adverse behaviour exhibited by some supporters of the club, stating that their negativity is deterring potential sponsors.

Afede's remarks highlight his concerns about the impact of the fans' attitude on the club's image and growth prospects.

In recent times, fervent Phobian fans have been vocal in expressing their dissatisfaction due to the lacklustre performance of the team.

This dissatisfaction escalated to the point where the fans ousted former coach Slavko Matic. The Serbian was sacked from training and he never returned to coach the team during last season.

During a recent meeting with stakeholders, Togbe Afede XIV voiced his disappointment with the negative demeanour displayed by some supporters.

Afede asserted, "Hearts of Oak is the only team whose supporters insult and preach negativity about the team with a section of the supporters rubbishing the Pobiman Project."

He further emphasized that the unfavourable conduct of the fans creates obstacles in attracting sponsorship from the corporate sector.

According to Afede, the perception that the club is persistently engulfed in internal conflicts hampers their ability to secure sponsorship opportunities.

"The behaviour has made it difficult for us to attract sponsorships because people think we are always fighting," Afede lamented.