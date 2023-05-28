Hearts of Oak challenge Yusif Chibsah to reveal official's name in bribery allegation

Hearts of Oak have responded to Yusif Chibsah's bribery allegations, challenging him to disclose the name of the club official allegedly involved in attempting to bribe King Faisal players during a match.

In a rejoinder, Hearts of Oak's management expressed their concern over the lack of specific details regarding the alleged misconduct.

The club's management emphasized their commitment to fair play and adherence to the regulations set by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stating that any conduct undermining the credibility of the sport, including bribery, is strictly prohibited according to the club's Code of Ethics.

Hearts of Oak's management requested Chibsah to promptly reveal the name(s) of the individual(s) allegedly involved in the bribery incident. They stressed that this information would facilitate thorough investigations by the relevant authorities and the imposition of appropriate sanctions, if necessary.

"Management of Hearts of Oak is therefore requesting Mr Yusif Chibsah to publish, immediately, the name of the person(s) involved in the bribery allegation for investigations and the imposition of appropriate sanctions by the relevant authorities," the club stated.

Additionally, Hearts' management expressed disappointment in the publication, describing it as unsubstantiated allegations that undermine the club's integrity and the overall credibility of Ghanaian football. They urged retired professional footballers, like Chibsah, to exercise responsibility when sharing information and to avoid spreading unverified claims.

The club remains determined to take necessary actions to protect its reputation and defend its integrity.

Chibsah's allegations stem from a match between King Faisal and Hearts of Oak, during which rumours circulated about players being offered bribes to intentionally lose the game. Chibsah revealed that Alhaji Grusah, President of King Faisal, took decisive action by contacting one of the players allegedly involved in the bribery.

Together, they made a call from a public telephone booth to an official from Hearts of Oak. During the call, Alhaji Grusah instructed the player to inform the Hearts of Oak official that he had not yet received his share of the bribe money.

"The official just gave himself one when he said, go and see this person. There and there Alhaji Grusah said he was the mafia chairman," Chibsah explained.

This revelation confirmed Alhaji Grusah's suspicions, leading Chibsah to describe him as the "mafia chairman" due to his intelligent investigation tactics. Chibsah praised Alhaji Grusah's intelligence and stated that with higher education, he would have been one of the best administrators.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 1999 and 2003 when Chibsah played for King Faisal before transferring to Asante Kotoko.

Full Hearts of Oak statement below