Hearts of Oak charged for security breach in Ghana Premier League victory over Young Apostles

Hearts of Oak have been charged with a violation of some of the most significant Ghana Football Association (GFA) regulations following their 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

The club has been charged with a violation of Article 8(e) of the GFA Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025, and Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2019.

These allegations are a culmination of incidents in their Ghana Premier League match against Young Apostles FC at the University of Ghana Stadium.

According to reports, Hearts allegedly permitted unaccredited individuals - predominantly their followers - into the Safe Zone which is reserved for authorized personnel only.

The area is for authorized individuals only, and the entry of unauthorized individuals is seen as a very serious compromise on security protocols.

The GFA argues that such conduct not only compromises security but also amounts to misconduct, which brings the game into disrepute.

The club has until Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to formally respond to the charges.

The football fraternity will be waiting to see how the Phobians handle these allegations and whether any disciplinary action will be taken.

With the league's reputation and security in doubt, this case serves to underscore the necessity to adhere to matchday rules so fairness and decency can reign supreme in Ghana football.

Find below the charge: