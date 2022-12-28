GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak chasing unknown Banana Inn FC wonderkid - Report

Published on: 28 December 2022
Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has asked the club to prioritise the signing of an unknown teenager from lower division side Banana Inn FC.

Details remain sketchy, but the Serbian has been left impressed with the budding talent and want him to continue his development at the Ghanaian giants, Asempa FM reports.

The talented youngster is believed to be one of the most promising starlet in the GARFA Division Three League.

With the transfer window set to open in two weeks, the 46-year-old Slavko Matic, is an idea and a plan of the players to beef up his squad which is yet to taste defeat under his tenure.

 

 

