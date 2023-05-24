Hearts of Oak chief Akambi reiterates club have quality players despite embarassing defeat to Medeama

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi has brushed aside claims of Hearts of Oak recruiting below-par players as a result of their poor performance this season.

Following their dismal show in their latest Ghana Premier League defeat to Medeama SC on Sunday, the club have been massively chastised with an emphasis on the quality of their current players.

The Phobians lost 5-1 in front of their home fans at the Accra Sports Stadium in an embarrassing manner but Alhaji Akambi believes it was just a bad day for the team and has nothing to do with the quality of the players.

According to him, the players will walk into the first team of every Ghana Premier League club.

“Every player at Hearts of Oak will be a starter in any team in Ghana so no one can blame us that we had a bad recruitment,” Alhaji Akambi said.

The 2020-21 champions are now seventh on the log and have almost conceded the title race as a lost battle as they sit eight points behind leaders Medeama SC.

They will play Legon Cities in their next match as their opponents embark on a mission to survive with three matches to end the season.