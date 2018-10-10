Hearts of Oak chief Mark Noonan refuses to retract 'fool' tag to critics remarks

Chief Executive of Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan has refused to retract and apologise for his 'fool' tag to critics comments from him amid Patrick Razak link to Asante Kotoko.

Following a press statement from the Phobians, club's chief issued a strong statement at his official twitter handle, insisting that his outfit will not sell Patrick Razak to the Porcupines under his leadership.

"Somebody is attacking my club about something that is completely false and I come out as a CEO with a strong statement that, we'll not sell this guy (Patrick Razak) to Kotoko. That's the message right? And people want to focus on one word than the message, that's wrong!" Noonan stated on Asempa FM.

"I used a word that at the end that where I come from, in my country, it doesn't have a serious meaning that I believe it has here. Where I come from, that word means a clown or somebody that should not be taken seriously. But here in Ghana, it seems to have a strong kind of connotations. So I guess there is some blow back on the word but don't lose the message," he added.

"I learned a lesson about the culture here and perhaps in the future, I will choose my words differently. But I focus on the message that I delivered and I don't retract a single thing in that message," he ended.