GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Hearts of Oak chief Togbe Afede cites financial challenges stemming from Pobiman project

Published on: 12 October 2023
Hearts of Oak chief Togbe Afede cites financial challenges stemming from Pobiman project

Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, has acknowledged that the ongoing construction of the Pobiman project and the significant operational expenses have adversely affected the club's financial stability.

The Pobiman Project, nearing full completion, currently includes staff residences and pitches used by the club. Once fully realized, it will feature a Senior Housing Unit, a gym, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, and more.

Togbe Afede shared at the club's Annual General Meeting, "The construction of the project at Pobiman and, in addition to the huge operational cost of running the club, have had a negative impact on the club's finances."

He went on to explain, "The traditional source of revenue, such as gate proceeds, has been very negligible in comparison to the substantial running costs. Other revenue sources, including sponsorships, have not met our expectations, and these factors have further amplified the club's reliance on SAS for survival."

Togbe Afede has been at the helm of Hearts of Oak since acquiring a majority of the club's shares in 2011.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more