Hearts of Oak chief Togbe Afede XIV offers reassurance amid poor start to season

Hearts of Oak Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has provided reassurance to fans, promising that the team will recover from their poor start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

He conveyed this message during the club's 5th Annual General Meeting held at the Civil Servant’s Auditorium in Osu, Accra on Wednesday.

Togbe Afede recalled a similar situation three seasons ago when the club had a challenging start but eventually turned their season around to win the double.

He emphasized the need for patience and urged the concerned Hearts of Oak faithful to trust that the team will recover.

“Looking at the season we won the double with coach Samuel Boadu, we didn’t start the season properly; it was a very poor start for the club. But we later recovered, so I’m urging all to be patient; we will recover,” he said.

Hearts of Oak have experienced two defeats, secured one victory, and played to a draw in the four games they have participated in.

These performances contrast sharply with their impressive preseason campaign, during which they scored over 30 goals and won all of their matches.

Hearts of Oak will aim for a turnaround when they face newly promoted Heart of Lions on Sunday.