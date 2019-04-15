Hearts of Oak chief Togbe Afede XIV re-elected onto World Trade Center board

Hearts of Oak owner Togbe Afede XIV has been re-elected to serve on the Board of the World Trade Center.

He gets to serve on one of the 23-member board of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) board of directors as the only representative from Africa.

Togbe Afede XIV is chairman of World Trade Centre Accra.

A statement from Hearts of Oak read: ''Our Board Chairman and President of the National House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV has been re-appointed to serve on the Board of the World Trade Center. We send our warm greetings and congratulate him on his appointment going forward.''

WTC Accra is a member of the World Trade Centers Association, the leading international trade network, representing more than 300 World Trade Centres in nearly 100 countries.

It provides trade services and office space to both local and international companies looking to grow their business and interested in doing business with Ghana and Africa.