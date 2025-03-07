Hearts of Oak cleared to play at University of Ghana Stadium – Opare Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that the club has been granted permission to play their home games at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Club Licensing Department had initially raised security concerns about the venue, prompting clubs using the stadium to address the issues. However, after further inspection, approval has now been given.

"The little issue there is that since last week, the club licensing said Legon Stadium can't host Premier League matches. They describe it as the surface is undulating. The pitch needs closure, so we can't play there. They raised concern about the dressing room area, that is the safe zone area as well," he told Peace FM, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.

"We spoke to them, and thankfully they have gone back there to inspect it. As I speak to you, they have granted us permission that on Saturday at 6 pm, our game against Young Apostles we can play,"

With 33 points from 19 games, Hearts of Oak sits fourth on the league table. The Phobians will be eager to grab all three points to boost their position.